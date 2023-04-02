SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,022. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.