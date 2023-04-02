Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRCL. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

Insider Activity

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stericycle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 64.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 29.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle



Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

