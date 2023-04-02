Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86 and traded as high as C$6.00. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 29,455 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16. The firm has a market cap of C$303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

