StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Price Performance

CRHM opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

