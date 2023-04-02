StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.5 %

WVVI stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

