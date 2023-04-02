StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 4.5 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

