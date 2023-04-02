StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

