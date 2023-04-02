StockNews.com Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance
Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 45.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
