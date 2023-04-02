StockNews.com Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 1,525 shares of company stock valued at $77,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

