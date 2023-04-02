StockNews.com Upgrades IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $69,808.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,904. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

