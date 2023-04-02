StockNews.com Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
NYSE LXFR opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
