Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.2% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 124,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.12. 2,702,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average of $200.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

