Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 218 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

GS traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $327.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

