Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 570 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.87. 2,082,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

