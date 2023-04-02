Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,515,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

