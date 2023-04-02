Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.