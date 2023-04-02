Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.26. 3,422,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

