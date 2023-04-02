Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VV traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,808. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.