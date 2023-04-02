STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SSKN stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.49% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

