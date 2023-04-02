Stratis Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $92.39 million and $59.43 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.38 or 0.06396250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018411 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,661,407 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

