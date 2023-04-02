Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $285.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

