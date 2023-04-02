Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

