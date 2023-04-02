Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

