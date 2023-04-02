Substratum Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $134,362.38 and $40.87 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,134.92 or 1.00027140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034116 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

