Sweat Economy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $39.98 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,412,569,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,167,085,402 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

