Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,367,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $386.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.57 and a 200 day moving average of $332.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

