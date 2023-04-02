Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
