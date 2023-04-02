Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

