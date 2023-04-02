TD Securities Lowers Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.90.

SDE opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.43. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

