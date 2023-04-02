Tenset (10SET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.77 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $88.77 million and $113,203.10 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,284,656 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

