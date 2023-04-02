Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TERN opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,239 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,635,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

