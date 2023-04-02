Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $0.17

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

