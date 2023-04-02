Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.82.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $207.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.75.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

