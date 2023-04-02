Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Textron Stock Performance
Textron stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.
Textron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
