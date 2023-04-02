Tezos 1-Day Volume Hits $19.30 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $19.30 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004544 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,051,304 coins and its circulating supply is 932,777,553 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

