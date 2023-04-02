The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GS traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $327.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.
