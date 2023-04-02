The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 17,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 6,192,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,761. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

