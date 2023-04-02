The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 17,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
KHC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 6,192,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,761. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Read More
