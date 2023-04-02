Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.7 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $130.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.