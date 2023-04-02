tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $96.00 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. tomiNet has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00007232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.0911393 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,921,611.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

