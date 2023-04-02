TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. TRON has a market cap of $4.70 billion and approximately $187.29 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004515 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003222 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,001,959,502 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.