U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on USB. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.