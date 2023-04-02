UBS Group Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $86.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.27.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.