Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Under Armour by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 364,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $4,775,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

