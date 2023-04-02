UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) PT Lowered to $203.00 at Robert W. Baird

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.44. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $205.59.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 328.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

