Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,251. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

