Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE UNP opened at $201.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

