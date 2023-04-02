Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $201.26 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

