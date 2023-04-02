Uniswap Market Cap Hits $3.41 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00021130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.41 billion and $50.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00327520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.0748092 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 640 active market(s) with $54,312,054.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

