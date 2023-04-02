United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,597. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

