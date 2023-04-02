Universal (NYSE:UVV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Universal Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Universal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Stories

