Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

Upbound Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

