V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.94.
V.F. Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.
V.F. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Read More
